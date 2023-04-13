Turkey hunt

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds turkey hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to be aware and stay safe during the 2023 spring turkey season April 19 through May 30, 2023. The youth turkey hunt is April 15-16, 2023.

Hunters and public land users may be sharing fields and forests during the season and need to be aware and alert of others in their area. Hunters should follow safety rules, and non-hunters enjoying public lands should consider wearing blaze orange.

