Hunting

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to prepare for the opening of several hunting seasons in September. Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin’s wild spaces as these seasons open across the state.

There are five dates throughout September when seasons open. Hunters are encouraged to double check they have the correct opening date for their season before going out for a hunt.

