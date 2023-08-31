The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to prepare for the opening of several hunting seasons in September. Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin’s wild spaces as these seasons open across the state.
There are five dates throughout September when seasons open. Hunters are encouraged to double check they have the correct opening date for their season before going out for a hunt.
- Common Gallinule
- Early Canada Goose
- Early Teal
- Mourning Dove
- Rail
- Snipe
- Cottontail Rabbit (Northern Zone)
- Crow
- Deer Archery and Crossbow
- Goose
- Ruffed Grouse (Zone A)
- Squirrels
- Turkey
- Youth Waterfowl
- Duck (Northern Zone)
- Woodcock
The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on its Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, seasons dates, hunting hours and other useful resources, the public can find a list of public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage. This web resource lets hunters plan their next adventure from the comfort of home.
As Wisconsin’s most popular hunting seasons ramp up, it’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following these firearm safety rules:
- T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
- A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it and what’s beyond it.
- K - Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot.
Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR website. The DNR wishes our hunters a safe and successful hunting season.
