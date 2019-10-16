Tridents make waves against Colby
The Trident Swim and Dive team travelled to Colby High School to take on the Colby – Abbotsford team on Thursday, October 10. The Tridents claimed another victory this year outscoring the Colby/Abby team 115-70 and are now 5-2 on their season.
The meet opened up with Tridents claiming first and second place in the 200 medley relays with times of 2:10.73 and 2.19.98. Next, in the 200 freestyle of Megan Lechleitner and Olivia Bunton took first and second with times of 2:18.06 and 2:18.91 respectively. “This was the first meet back for Megan after tearing her ACL just three weeks before our season started. She has stayed positive and worked hard both in the pool and in Physical Therapy and it’s great to see her back on the blocks and ready to compete,” stated head coach Matt Bunton
The trend of taking first and second place continued as Lacey Fuse and Mya Baselt swam the 200 individual medley with times of 2.34.72 and 2.38.67. Madeline Bunton returned to take first in the 50 Freestyle with a time of 27.07 and then Kitara Fye took to the diving board to also claim a first place in that event.
In the 100 butterfly, Madeline Bunton and Megan Lechleitner worked together to take first and third. The 100 freestyle featured Brooke Lecheitner swimming a 58.89 to take first while teammates Jenisa Parker and Kylee Millin claimed fourth and fith. In the JV heat, Kyra Wright, Elizabeth Nelson and Macy Kennedy took first, fourth and fifth with Elizabeth and Macy both swimming new personal best times. Next in the 500 freestyle, Lacey Fuse, Olivia Bunton and Sadie Heath claimed first, second and fifth place with times of 6:11.35, 6:13.10 and 6:40.02 respectively. The 4 x 50 freestyle relay featured teammates, sisters and close friends Brooke Lecheitner, Madeline Bunton, Megan Lechleitner and Olivia Bunton swimming to first place with a time of 1.52.28. “These four have been swimming with one another for many years and this was something that they had looked forward to for some time. With Megan back competing, it was finally time to let the four swim a relay together,” coach Bunton pointed out.
In the backstroke, Mya Baselt, Sanaa Trott and Kitara Fye claimed first, second and fifth places with times of 1.14.16, 1.16.02 and 1.21.55. Brooke was then back in the pool to take first in the breastroke with teammate Kyra Wright taking fourth.
Finally, the Tridents fended off the Colby-Abby team to take first in the 400 rreestyle relay out-touching their opponents by .72 seconds. “The girls swam well tonight and were able to swim in events that they don’t usually get to race. We’ve been working on some of the more technical aspects of racing – not breathing out of turns, making the most use of the walls, staying in streamline and the underwater aspects of our swims and I was pleased with the progress we showed tonight, particularly in our first year swimmers,” coach Bunton commented.
The Tridents will host Lakeland this Thursday at Ladysmith Middle and High School Pool with racing to start at 5:30pm.
