Falcon girls fall to Orioles
The Flambeau girl’s basketball team hosted the Stanley-Boyd Orioles last Friday night in non-conference action.
The First half of play was highlighted by the Orioles outscoring the Falcons 35-13 as the Falcon offense sputtered as they looked to get the basketball to drop on several open shots.
In the second half of play the Orioles outscored the Falcons 31-17 as they went on to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season by the score of 66-30.
Leading the way for the Falcons was Kristen Lawton with 20 points as Hailey Opachan and Courtney Riel both finished the night with four points. Zoe Groothousen chipped in two points in the Falcons home, non-conference loss.
The Falcons return to action this Friday night at home as they host the Cameron Comets before hosting the Unity Eagles Tuesday, Jan. 7 in double header action in Tony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.