Tridents compete at Medford and Superior Invite
The Trident Swim and Dive team travelled to both Medford and Superior this past week. In Thursday night dual meet action, the Tridents took a tough loss scoring 83 points to Medford’s 87. In spite of many hard-fought races and good swims, the Tridents were not able to best the Raiders. “Medford swims well against us and they are always tough at home. Even with the loss, I felt we had some good efforts tonight and we learned a lot about what we need to work on improving both individually and as a team,” stated head coach, Matt Bunton
On Saturday, the Tridents headed north to Superior High School for a 7-team invite. The day started with Junior Kitara Fye diving in her first meet of the year. “Kitara spent a good deal of time on the diving board this summer and that time and effort has already started to pay off,” coach Bunton pointed out.
Kitara dove well scoring 123.5 points and earning a 2nd place medal. Once the swimming started, the Tridents clearly were looking to bounce back strong from Thursday’s tough loss. In the 200 Medley Relay, the team of Madeline Bunton, Mya Baselt, Lacey Fuse and Brooke Lechleitner claimed a 1st place medal with a time of 2:02.82. In both the 200 Butterfly and 200 Freestyle Relays, Maddy, Lacey, Brooke and Olivia Bunton teamed up to take 1st place medals with times of 1:57.06 in the fly and 1:48.23 in the free relay. Later in the afternoon, the relay team of Michelle Gaddy, Olivia Bunton and Mya Baselt earned another 1st place medal in the 3 x 100 Breastroke with a time of 4:07.64 besting their nearest competitor by 12 seconds. “I was confident that Michelle, Olivia and Mya were going to have good swims, and it was really exciting to see them put it all together and get that win,” coach Bunton commented.
At the end of the meet, Trident had placed second as a team in a competitive field. “As a team, we had the meet that we needed to have. I saw much sharper focus and good technical swims this afternoon from all of the girls. Our new swimmers are learning fast and getting better every day and our returning Varsity swimmers are showing good form as their fitness continues to improve,” coach Bunton concluded.
The Tridents will stay at home the next couple of weeks hosting Mosinee on September 12 and Antigo on September 19. Both meets will take place at the LMHS Pool and start at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
