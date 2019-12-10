Lady Chieftains finish week 1-1
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team had a pair of road games last week as they traveled to Cornell and Bruce in East Lakeland Conference action.
On Tuesday night in Cornell, the Chieftains took control in the first half as they led at halftime by the score of 24-14. Brooke Lechleitner finished the first half with 13 points as Allison Golat-Hattamer scored seven for the Chieftains before the break.
The second half was everything one could expect from a rivalry as both teams battled back and forth, but the Chieftains pulled away as they went on to a 52-44 victory. Golat-Hattamer led the way with 20 points as Lechleitner finished with 19 points to lead the Chieftains to victory.
On Friday night the Chieftains fell to the Red Raiders in Bruce by the score 51-42 as Lechleinter led the way with 22 points as Golat-Hattamer finished with 10 points.
The Chieftains are currently 2-1 as they get set to host the New Auburn Trojans this Friday night in double header action.
