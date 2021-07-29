Hayshakers claim Upper13 Title in pitcher’s duel
The Tony Hayshakers and Glidden Orioles were all set up for a game of games this past Sunday as both teams came into the Upper13 Championship game with a record of 7-2 as they sit tied at the top of the standings.
Before the Hayshakers and Orioles could get underway though, the Hashakers had a tune-up game on Wednesday last week in Chippewa as they traveled south to take on the Lumberjacks.
The Hayshakers found themselves in a hole in the top of the ninth inning as they trailed 9-0 as they drove in four runs, but couldn’t catch the Lumberjacks as they fell by the score of 9-4.
Ethan Martin and Caden Dupee both had two hits for the Hayshakers as Dupee drove in three runs in the loss.
As the Hayshakers looked to refocus their energies on Sunday’s game in Tony, it was the pitchers taking center stage for both teams as Tony’s Louis Gonzalez and Dakota Herrmann combined for just two hits on the day, both sitting down five batters each in a shutout victory that saw the Hayshakers score early in the bottom of the second inning.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the eighth inning, when Bryce Meverden gave Tony the insurance run they needed on a RBI single scoring Carter Verdegan to go up 2-0. On the play though was the exciting youngster, Ben Kopacz looking to catch Glidden sleeping as he looked to steal third base. Glidden had Kpacz dead to rights as the youngster slid head first, and avoind the tag as his hand went over the tag as the crowd went crazy for the heads up play.
The top of the ninth saw the defense seal the deal behind the pitching of Herrmann as they closed the deal as they went on to a 2-0 victory to claim the Upper13 League title outright in front of the home crowd in Tony.
Meverden was the leader offensively with two hits and one RBI.
Only seven hits total on the day as TOny had five while Herrmann and Gonzalez combined to only give up two. “Our first goal is completed, win the league title, now we focus our energy on heading to the play-offs and keep improving. We will celebrate this one for a day and then get back to work as we still have goals to accomplish this summer as we look towards the Shakedown on Sept. 11 in Tony," stated coach Mateski.
