Lady Knights fall to Thorp
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell softball team took on Thorp in the opening round of the WIAA play-offs last week in what turned out to be a low scoring affair as the Knights fell by a score of 4-2.
Leading the way at the plate for the Knights was Jayda Turchen with two hits as Michaiah Turchen. Izzy Clark, Kaitlin Heinzen, Michaih Galster and Grace Harycki each had one.
Clark pitched six innings as struck out 11 batters and gave up three runs in the loss at home.
The Knight finished the season with a 14-4 overall record as they were C0-Champions of the East Lakeland Conference with a record of 9-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.