Lady Chieftains look to take the next step
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team looks to take the next step after a third place finish a year ago in the Lakeland as well as defeating Flambeau for the first time in 72 conference game to end their streak in the Lakeland Conference.
Under second year head coach, Jennifer Lechleitner who will look to the returners in Megan Lechleitner, Brooke Lechleithner and Allison Golat-Hattamer to lead they wy as they each bring their style of play to the court to help the Chieftains to victory this season. “Megan is on the injury reserve to start the season, but she will be at every practice to lead and assist in any way needed. Allison has a great attitude as well and will help in a leadership role and Brooke will be a leader as well on the floor after a breakout season a year ago as a freshman,” coach Lechleitner pointed out.
The Chieftains will look to compete in the Lakeland once again as they will look to compete with the likes of Flambeau, Birchwood and their rival to the south, the Cornell Chiefs. “ I really look for us to get better all around as a team and take the next step as better ball handlers, running the offense, and building confidence as a team, which takes an athlete to a higher level than just practice alone,” coach Lechleitner concluded.
This year’s Chieftain roster includes seniors Megan Lechleitner, Hannah Winchel and Kylrssa Carrell. Juniors are Bailey O’Connor and Allison Golat-Hattamer. Sophomores are Brooke Lechleitner, Carly Vavra, Josie Elmberg and Hannah Boiteau. Freshman this season are Justing Kane, Karly Kirkman, Belle Jones and Hannah Mincek. This year, the Chieftains will also be assisted by Chad Lechleitner, JD Kirkman and Ryan Hartzell. at the middle school level.
