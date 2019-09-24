Raiders down heavy hearted Bears
The Bruce Red Raiders were home last Friday night as they played host to the Clayton Bears as they came into Friday night’s game with heavy hearts after the loss of team mate, MJ Magnusen and classmate, Grace Schradle.
“We had a great week of practice, but there was a larger meaning to this game than the game itself. It was for a team and a school to get back on their feet. We tried to do as much as we could for them and they truly appreciated it. I got to talk to an aunt of Grace Schradle and I just gave her a hug and said we were so happy to help and hopefully these kids can get back to some normalcy and there can be some ease as the families lay these two young adults to rest,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman
The Red Raiders and Clayton Bears started off the night with a team photo to show their support for the Clayton family.
The Raiders went up 10-0 in the first quarter and took a 32-6 lead into the half over the Bears as they went on to a 52-14 victory.
Dexter Roatch 11 carries 120 yards and four touchdowns. “Dexter had an amazing game on both sides of the ball and was truly exhausted at the end of it,” stated coach Lehman.
Chris Brockman 19 carries for 119 yards one touchdown and was 4 of 7 for 77 yards,0 one touchdown and one interception on the night. “Chris played really well on the offensive side of the ball and had some really nice reads pulling the ball on a couple 2 point conversions,” coach Lehman pointed out.
Garrett Stevens had four carries for 29 yards and three receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown. “Garrett was awesome late in the game rushing the ball. Clayton took him out on his early carries, but he hit a couple really big runs and a huge catch after Clayton had some momentum that helped us get ourselves going again,” stated coach Lehman.
Dom Tinker had six carries for 24 yards and one rec for eight yads. “Dom had a huge interception late in the first half that gave us a good opportunity for a late touchdown attempt,” coach Lehman pointed out.
Brady Gauthier finished with two carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. “Brady has just joined the team a few weeks ago and has good athletic ability and has helped us. He started for us on defense and will need to be ready from here on out as he and Mitchell Lehman will be possibly sharing the corner spot,” coach Lehman went on to state as Mitchell Lehman a huge interception in the fourth quarter at the Bruce 15 yard line that halted a Clayton drive deep in Raider territory
The Red Raiders on the road this Saturday as they head to Mercer to take on Mercer/Butternut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.