FIND A WAY COLUMN

How does one start when they are saying good-bye? That is the question I have been asking myself for a few weeks now as I have been putting off this editorial till now.
First of all I want to tell everyone that I will be stepping down as the Sport’s Editor of the LadysmithNews effective Jan. 4, which will be the last paper I produce for Bell Publishing.
I first of all want everyone to know I have really enjoyed by time as the Sport’s Editor the past four years and I hope that my passion for sports and for our area youth has shown through the pages of our weekly sport’s pages.
I have to thank Leslie Harmon for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to do something I love as I have traveled the area to catch our local sports.
Thank you to Jim Bell and Bell Publishing, Mark Bell, Tyler Florczak, Barry Hoff, Ginna Young and Matt Frey for all your help along the way.
Thank you to Luke Klink for all your guidance and talks as I navigated this job and my efforts to chase the A-section.
To everyone at LadysmithNews......Thank You!
I have to say though that I couldn’t do it without the kids, coaches, fans, school districts, parents and fans. You guys made it worth it every night, weekend and moment along the way.
I have an opportunity now to continue my love for sports in a different capacity and I look forward to the opportunity to see my kids grow up and play the sports they love to compete in.
My hope throughout the time I have been here is that I helped create memories and give you something to be proud of a I covered the Ladysmith and surround area sports.
My time her has been a blessing, the relationships I have made will continue on and the passion I have for life and sports will help me as I move on to my new adventure.
Sports have been my outlet since I can remember, without sports I don’t know if I would have made it without becoming a statistic. Sports showed me how to be who I am, the lesson I gained I tried to pass on.
Find A Way has guided by life, but my favorite quote was the one I heard from my grandfather.... Go Be Great!
That has motivated me my whole life. So I pass it on to you. Go Be Great! Work to get to where you want to. Success isn’t handed to you, you have to work for it! You have to do what others aren’t willing to do to get to where you want to be.
Never stop setting your goals high, never stop working hard to achieve them and never stop have a champion caliber mentality.
SO in the end I leave you with this..... “This is not goodbye my friends, this is a thank you. Thank you for coming into my life and giving me joy, thank you for giving me a chance and supporting me and receiving everything I had in return. Thank you for the memories. I will cherish them forever.”
As always..........Find A Way to Greatness.
