Lawton runs strong at State Track Meet
Kristen Lawton was the lone Falcon representing Flambeau last week as she returned to La Crosse after a year off due to COVID to compete in the 800m and 1600m runs.
Lawton left it all on th etrack as she finished just shy of standing on the podium in the 1600m run as she ran a 5:29.68 to finish in eighth place.
In the 800m run, Lawton ran a fast race as she finish with a time of 2:30.76.
Lawton finished out he junior year racing against the best in the state, the one thing you can count on is her looking to get back to training with a goal of getting on the podium next season as she will look to cap off her career as a Falcon standing on the podium in La Cross.
