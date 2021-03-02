2020-2021 Heart O’ North All-Conference Girl’s Basketball

2020-2021

Heart O’ North

All-Conference Girl’s Basketball

FIRST TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Maddie Wall Cameron 11

Raemalee Smith Ladysmith  10

Allison Luoma Northwestern 12

Tieryn Plasch Northwestern 10

Emily McCurdy St Croix Falls 12

Olivia Miron St Croix Falls  12

SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE

PlayerSchoolYearJada Brunkow Barron  12

Gracie Smith Barron  12

Rylee Stauner Barron  12

Abby Iverson Bloomer 11

Maisen Gores Cumberland  11 

Brianna McCurdy St Croix Falls  10

HONARABLE MENTION

PlayerSchool   Year

Macey Herrman Barron  11

Sydney Stauner Barron  10

Dani Latz Bloomer  9

Leah Score Bloomer  12

Eden Dellinger Cameron  11

Avery Krahenbuhl Cameron 12

Madeline Schofield Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Mecina Garibaldi Cumberland 11

Ana Johnson Hayward  11

Holly Miller Hayward12

Alison Clark Ladysmith 10

Emerson Clark Ladysmith10

Holly Rands Ladysmith11

Brittney Wiles Ladysmith  12

Brynn Erickson Northwestern 10

Kristina Aschbacher Spooner  12

Emma Cooper St Croix Falls 12

Kaylee Miron St Croix Falls  11

Lucia Neuman St Croix Falls 12

 

Heart O’ North Player of the Year

Tieryn Plasch of Northwestern

 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.