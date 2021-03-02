2020-2021
Heart O’ North
All-Conference Girl’s Basketball
FIRST TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Maddie Wall Cameron 11
Raemalee Smith Ladysmith 10
Allison Luoma Northwestern 12
Tieryn Plasch Northwestern 10
Emily McCurdy St Croix Falls 12
Olivia Miron St Croix Falls 12
SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE
PlayerSchoolYearJada Brunkow Barron 12
Gracie Smith Barron 12
Rylee Stauner Barron 12
Abby Iverson Bloomer 11
Maisen Gores Cumberland 11
Brianna McCurdy St Croix Falls 10
HONARABLE MENTION
PlayerSchool Year
Macey Herrman Barron 11
Sydney Stauner Barron 10
Dani Latz Bloomer 9
Leah Score Bloomer 12
Eden Dellinger Cameron 11
Avery Krahenbuhl Cameron 12
Madeline Schofield Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Mecina Garibaldi Cumberland 11
Ana Johnson Hayward 11
Holly Miller Hayward12
Alison Clark Ladysmith 10
Emerson Clark Ladysmith10
Holly Rands Ladysmith11
Brittney Wiles Ladysmith 12
Brynn Erickson Northwestern 10
Kristina Aschbacher Spooner 12
Emma Cooper St Croix Falls 12
Kaylee Miron St Croix Falls 11
Lucia Neuman St Croix Falls 12
Heart O’ North Player of the Year
Tieryn Plasch of Northwestern
Players are listed alphabetically by school
