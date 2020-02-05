Lady Chieftains cage the Bobcats
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team was home last Tuesday night as they hosted the Birchwood Bobcats in East Lakeland Conference action.
From the opening tip, it was all Lake Holcombe as they took a 45-10 lead into the locker room at the as they ran away with the 63-20 victory at home over Birchwood.
Brooke Lechleitner led the way for the Chieftains with 19 points on the night as Karly Kirkman finished with 11 points. Megan Lechleitner had her first big night after returning to the Chieftain line-up as she went on to score nine points as Allison Golat- Hattamer finished with eight points in the Chieftains home win over the Bobcats. “It was really nice to see my players who rarely get a chance to play a lot of minutes in the game. Also the teamwork they showed getting the ball to those that haven’t scored, a chance to put stats in the book. I am extremely proud of them,” stated head coach, Jennifer Lechleitner.
The Chieftains will be at home for their next two games on the schedule as they host the Flambeau Falcons on Thursday and then return home next Tuesday to take on South Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.