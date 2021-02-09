Winning streak puts Chieftains in first place
The Lake Holcombe Chieftains needed to continue their pace as they went in to last week riding a five game conference winning streak. By the end of the week, they found themselves picking up three more as well as sitting on top of the conference in first place with two losses.
On Monday, Feb. 1, it was the Chieftains rolling to a 70-44 victory over the Cornell Chiefs as Riley Gingras led the way with 22 points, six rebounds and seven steals. Kaden Krank finished with 12 points. Chipping in for the Chieftains was Colton Minnick with eight points, Brock Flater with seven and Tate Sauerwein with six points.
On Tuesday, it was the showdown between the Chieftains and Red Raiders as the two teams faced off in Bruce.
After a 33-33 tie in the first half, it was the Chieftains holding off the Raiders in the second as they went on to hand Bruce their first conference loss by a score of 68-60.
Kaden Crank and Gingras led the way with 14 points each as Dylan Bowen scored 13 points. Flater and Sauerwein both finished with nine points as Minnick chipped in with seven points in the big victory on the road.
On Friday, Feb. 5, the Chieftains did the same thing they did earlier in the week against Cornell, except this time it was in Holcombe as they went on to a 77-38 victory over the Chiefs.
Crank led the way with 27 points, Will Kliegle scored 12 points while Gingras and Minnick both had nine points on the night. Flater went on to chip in with eight points in the victory that put the Chieftains on the top of the standings in the conference as they have only two games left against two very tough conference opponents in New Auburn this Friday on the road and then Bruce Saturday night in Lake Holcombe.
