Lumberjacks pick up another golf win
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team earned another victory last week as they shot a team score of 186 to the Bloomer Blackhawk’s score of 195.
Leading the way for Ladysmith was Jack West with a round of 42. Zach Kostka finished the day with a round of 44 as Keegan Steckel shot a 46. Colton Fenstermacher shot a 54 and Bronson Davis had a 55.
It was West earning five conference points as Kostka picked up three and Steckel earned one against Bloomer.
Against Hayward earlier last week, the Jacks fell 186 to the Hurricane’s 170. Steckel shot a 41, Kostka finished his round at 43 and West came in with a 45 to lead the Jacks.
The Jacks are getting set to host the WIAA Regional on June 1st at the Tee Away as they prepare to continue their season into the WIAA Tournament series.
