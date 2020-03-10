Chieftains finish season in Regional semi-final
The Lake Holcombe Chieftains hosted the Flambeau Falcons in the first level of the WIAA play-offs last Tuesday night in front of a pack gym as the two local teams faced off for the third time this season.
The first half of play looked like a track meet for the Chieftains as they jumped out to a 44-17 lead heading into the locker room at the half, but the Falcons second half would have fans on edge as they came out motivated in the second half.
The second half saw the Chieftains out scored 41-27,but the damage was done as the first half was too much to overcome for the Falcons as Lake Holcombe went on to victory 71-58.
Three Chieftains finished in double digits led by Jarred Jiskra’s 20 points. Kaden Crank went on to score 15 points while Brock Flater had 17 points in the victory.
The Chieftains next had to go on the road as they advanced in the bracket to take on Clear Lake.
The first half of Friday night’s game looked the opposite of Tuesdays as they found themselves behind 44-24 at the half as Clear Lake took the twenty point lead into the locker room.
In the second half the Chieftains put up a great fight as they left it all on the court as they out scored Clear Lake 38-36 but couldn’t overcome the first half as they fell 80-62 to end their season 15-9 overall and 9-3 in conference. “Our season came to an end Friday but I couldn’t be prouder of these boys. We just were out matched on the boards and we couldn’t get the ball to drop. With just five offensive combined boards its going to be tough to win. Kinney and Crank combined for eight defensive boards. Kinney Josh and Flater combined for nine assists. We had a great season finishing 9-3 in conference and second place. We also had a great overall record finishing 15-9,” head coach Joy Webster commented.
Leading the way for the Chieftains Friday night was Kaden Crank with 21 points. Jarred Jiskra finished with 12 points as Josh Jones and Brock Flater each scored 10 points in the Chieftains loss to the Warriors.
(0) comments
