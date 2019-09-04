Chieftains set to take the court for 2019 season
Team: Lake Holcombe Chieftains
Head Coach: Beth Meddaugh
Assistant Coaches: Dan Wimmer
Conference: East Lakeland
2018 Conference record: 5-6
2018 Conference standing: Third
Last year’s overall record: 7-16
Key losses: Aubrey Meddaugh, Emma Elmberg
Key Returners: Kristen Larsen, Alycia Emmons
The Lake Holcombe volleyball team’s season is underway and the Chieftains look to replace two seniors lost to graduation in Aubrey Meddaugh and Emma Elmberg as they took the court recently in WIAA action.
Head coach, Beth Meddaugh enters her fifth year as the head coach of the Chieftains as she will be assisted by assistant coach, Dan Wimmer as they look to compete to climb their way to the top of the East Lakeland standings this year after a third place finish a year ago. “ I believe we should do quite well in conference this year. We have a competitive team who wants to win, but we will need to be on top of our game as many teams are dong a great job of building there programs,” coach Meddaugh stated.
The Chieftains will look to top returners Kristen Larsen and Alycia Emmons to help lead the way as they have already taken the court in scrimmage action as well as taking on South Shore at the Boyceville Quad where they lost 2-0.
The Knights will be in action this Thursday in Flambeau as well as next Tuesday in Winter, as both varsity games will begin at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.