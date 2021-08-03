Hayshakers cap regular season off with win
The Tony Hayshakers came off a championship weekend looking to cap off the regular season with a victory as they traveled to take on the Haugen Hornets.
It was the Hornets jumping out to a 3-0 lead after two innings as both teams settled in defensively as neither team scored until the sixth inning when the Hayshaker bats woke up to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the sixth.
In the top of the sixth inning, the Hayshakers took their first lead of the game with three runs batted in as the score was 6-3, which would be enough for a victory with Haugen adding two runs, but Tony came away with the 6-5 victory over the Hornets to finish the regular season with a 16-5 record.
Leading the way for Tony at the plate was Caden Dupee with two hits on the day as Ben Kopacz drove in two runs on one hit in the victory. Jon Kaiser finished with one RBI and a base hit, while Peyton Weimer finished with one RBI.
Huston Dennis and Caden Dupee combined for the victory as Dennis pitched six innings, striking out five batters as Dupee went three innings striking out six.
The Hayshakers will take their 16-5 record into tournament play as they get set for the Upper13 League Tournament that takes place Saturday, Aug. 7 at Marian Park in Glidden, where they get set to take on the Ashland Merchents in the opening game at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
