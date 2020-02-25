Stanger, Vollendorf move on to state wrestling meet
The time of year that every wrestler works for was last weekend as the Ladysmith Lumberjacks had six wrestlers looking to advance to this weekend’s state wrestling meet in Madison as they competed at the WIAA Division 3 Sectional in Edgar.
At 113 pounds it was Clayton Roscoe (20-17), who placed fourth. On the day, Roscoe lost to fourh ranked Dominic Leintz ofClear Lake who was 42-3, but won by decision over honorable mention, ranked Andy Grant of Glenwood City by the score of 11-7. In the third place match , eighth ranked Karter Stuttgen of Stratford) won by fall over Clayton Roscoe. “Clay is one of those kids that just keeps coming at your and has improved each and every match all year long. Bright things are ahead for this young man only missing the state tournament by one match!,” stated head coach, Chase Gudis. Since moving to 113 pounds Roscoe’s record is 14-4.
At 120 pounds, Derick Vollendorf qualified for his second trip to Madison with a third place finish as he won by fall over Benno Wenzel of Stratford by a score of 16-14 in dominating fashion. “Last year in the semi-finals derick gave up a take down in the last 8 seconds to lose 3-2 to #10 ranked Mason Will of Saint Croix Falls who won by decision over Vollendorf by the score of 6-4. This one was no different with it being tied 4-4 with 28 seconds to go and Will scored a reversal to go ahead 6-4 and Derick could not escape the bottom. consulation semi final- Derick Vollendorf (Ladysmith) 35-10 won by fall over Tristan Neisinger (Spring Valley/Elmw.) 22-14 (Fall 5:08), Derick was ahead 10-0 and turned and pinned in his signature arm bar. This brought up the 3rd place match vs #11 Remington Ladd of Cameron. Last year Ladd defeated Derick to go to state and the rematch was on again. Ladd had defeated Vollendorf earlier this year 10-2 so Derick had his work cut out. Vollendorf quickly took Ladd down to go up 2-0, Ladd reversed Vollendorf at the end of the 1st to tie it 2-2. Derick chose nuetral and in a scramble gave up a take down at the end of the end period to make it 4-2 going into the 3rd period. Vollendorf let Ladd go to make it 5-2. Ladd shot Derick countered with a front headlock and three Ladd to his back erupting the gym with a 7-5 win. Vollendorf won by decision over Remington Ladd by the score of 7-5.
Senior DJ Livingston won by fall over Cody Swan of Shell Lake in 1:17. DJ was quickly taken down on a scramble and ended up on the short end. DJ did his famous stand up where he caught his opponent in a neck wrench and pinned. In the semifinal, Tristan Drier of Cadott won by tech fall over Livingston by the score of 19-3. In the consolation semi final, Cody Wagner of Mondovi won by fall over Livingston as DJ ended his career a four-year varsity starter at the sectional.
At 160 pounds, Ryan Vollendorf (26-16) had probably the worst bracket imaginable. “Ryan drew the returning state champ ranked #1, and his wrestle back drew the #5 ranked wrestler he was just outgunned,” stated coach Gudis
In the quarterfinal, Devin Dennee of Stratford won by fall over Ryan Vollendorf and in the consulation semifinal, William Peters of Chetek-Wey./Pr. F. won by tech fall over Vollendorf by a 15-0 score. “Ryan is a kid that continually got better each and every year. This year amassing 26 wins is such an accomplishment,” coach Gudis pointed out.
In the 182 pound quarterfinal, Grant Rydlund, 27-18 won and advanced to take on Steven Pfeiffer of Cadott, who won by fall over Rydlund. In the consolation semifinal, Tucker Lagerstrom of Glenwood City won by fall over Rydlund. “Grant wrestled 160 and 170 all year, 182 was his best shot at getting to state and Grant made the best of it. Can’t wait to see what Grant brings next year for a sophomore winning 27 matches at such high weight classes,” coach Gudis commented.
285
The Lumberjacks qualified their second wrestler to Madison as #4 ranked Wade Stanger (41-4) placed second . “Wade could be the 2nd best wrestler in the state and we will see this weekend. All of Wades victories are by fall other than one where he defeated the #2 D2 heavyweight 6-2. All of Wades losses are to the #1 undefeated Tanner Gaffy from Saint Croix Falls who he has lost two twice in overtime and another 4-3. The stage would be set,” stated coach Gudis..
In the quarterfinal, Stanger won by fall over Carson Johnson of Unity by fall in 0:29. Stanger did it again in the semifinal as he won by fall over Beau Gross of Stratford in 0:25.
In thefirst place match it was Tanner Gaffey of Saint Croix Falls, who won by decision over Stanger by decision as the score was 3-0.. After the first period, the score was 0-0. Neither wrestler could move the other. In the second period Wade chose nuetral and just about took Gaffy down but could not. In the third period Gaffey chose down and Stanger let him up to wrestler on their feet where “Wade is so tough. In the closing second of the match Stanger tried a last ditch effort and was taken down,” coach Gudis pointed out. In the second place wrestle back match, Stanger pinned #5 ranked Parker Renken of Chequamegon in 0:56 for the 3rd time this year to advance to his secod straight state tournament as a junior.
Both Vollendorf and Stanger will wrestle Thursday night as Vollendorf will take on freshman Tarrin Riley of Minneral Point and Stanger will face off against senior, Jaden Bemis of Crivitz. Wrestlng is set to start for division two and three at 7:15 p.m.
