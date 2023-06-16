The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced preliminary totals for the 2023 spring turkey season. Wisconsin turkey hunters registered 42,439 birds this season, a 7% increase from the five-year average.
The 2023 spring season started on April 15 with the two-day youth hunt for hunters under 16 years old. A total of 2,972 birds were registered, a 28% increase from the five-year average.
The regular season was divided into six separate one-week periods from April 19 to May 30. These separate periods help maximize hunter opportunities while minimizing interference for a more sustainable harvest.
A total of 246,428 authorizations were available this spring, and hunters applied for 223,503 of them. Given the robust participation and harvest numbers across the state, it’s clear that there were abundant opportunities this season.
The deadline to apply for next spring’s (2024) turkey season is Dec. 10.
