Hayshakers rolling with two dominating wins
The Hayshakers were scheduled to play just one game last week as they traveled to Hurley Sunday, but they gave local fans a treat on Thursday night as they scheduled an extra game to take on Jim Falls Sturgeons.
With just one loss on the year in exhibition play, and undefeated in conference the Hayshakers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and really never looked back as they went on to score five more runs as the Sturgeons tried to make a late rally in the seventh, but the Hayshakers shut them down as they went on to a 10-5 victory.
Jon Kaiser drove in three runs on the day as he finished one for three with a double. Tru Dupee is showing to be a great addition as the youngster had two RBIs on the day. Scottie Mateski, Carter Verdegan and Nate Roach also had RBIs in the victory as Roach finished 2 for 4 with a double. Chase Groothousen also finished the day two for four at the plate to help lead the Hayshakers to victory. Ethan Martin had the only stolen base of the night against the Sturgeons.
Nate Roach was on the money all night as he picked up the victory on the mound giving up just two hits in six and one third innings. Roach fanned 10 batters in a great effort as Ethan Martin picked up the save finishing off the Sturgeons in the final two and two third innings. Martin struck out four batters to finish out the Sturgeons as he kept them scoreless. “I am really happy to get this extra game as we had to travel pretty far on Sunday and we have had great turn outs this year. We really appreciate the fans and their commitment to come out and support us this summer. I really means a lot and I know the whole team tries hard to show it by their performance each time we take the field. We had a great night on Thursday and we are picking up new players and starting to gel as a unit on the field. We really have a great mix of guys and they are fun to coach and play with,” stated Hayshaker manager, Scottie Mateski.
On Sunday, it must have been something in the Hayshaker’s breakfast or water, because when they got the game underway in Hurley, the Hayshakers didn’t waste any time and didn’t show any sign of slowing down as they piled up 27 runs in seven innings behind a combined eight RBI day by both ConnorKopras and Chase Groothousen as they both drove in four runs each. Ben Kopacz drove in three RBIs on the day as the youngster hit his first home run as a Hayshaker against the Timberjaxx. Roach also hit his first Hayshaker home run as he finished the day with three runs batted in. Mateski finished the night one for two with three RBIs as Jon Nelson and Tru Dupee drove in two runs each. Dakota Herrmann, Ethan Martin, Carter Verdegan and Jon Kaiser also drove in runs in the Hayshaker onslought in Hurley.
Kevin Brockman picked up the victory on the mound for the Hayshakers, giving up just seven hits in five innings as he sat down two batters in the victory.
The Hayshakers are now 6-1 overall on the season as well as 4-0 in Upper13 League play as they now sit all alone in first place. In other Upper13 action, Glidden defeated Ashland by a score of 5-3, Lake Superior beat Washburn 14-6 as Iron City was off with a bye.
The Hayshakers will return home this weekend as the will host the Iron City Minor this Sunday, with the opening pitch scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
