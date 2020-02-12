Jills current record sits at 13-4
The Ladysmith Lumberjills had two Heart O’ North Conference games last week as they took on Northwestern and Cumberland.
On Tuesday, last week, the Jills made the long trip north to take on the Northwestern Tigers as they were trailing just two at the half as the score was 18-16 heading into the locker room.
In the second half the Tigers went on to outscore the Jills 26-18 as they downed the Jills 44-34 in conference play.
Leading the way for the Lumberjills in scoring was Raemalee Smith with 12 points as Emily Egle finished with eight. Emma Dieckman went on to finish with six points in the Jills loss on the road.
On Friday night the Jills returned home to take on the Cumberland Beavers as the Jills ran away with a 51-28 victory as they currently sit a 13-4 overall as well as 9-3 in conference play.
Three Jills finished the night in double digits as Smith and Egle both scored 13 points in the victory. Emerson Clark went on to score 10 points on the night while DIeckman chipped in with eight points in the Jill’s home victory.
The Jills are back in action this Thursday as they travel to Flambeau to take on the Falcons in non-conference action before returning home next Tuesday to take on the Bloomer Blackhawks in Heart O’ North Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.