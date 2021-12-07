Lumberjack wrestling looking to returners to set the tone
The Ladysmith wrestling team lost two state qualifiers from a season ago as two time state runner up, Wade Stanger and Derick Vollendorf both graduated with record anyone would love to chase in a high school career as a wrestler.
Returning though for the Lumberjacks are a cast of top teir wrestlers who look to set the tone for the Lumberjacks on the mat this season for head coach, Chase Gudis and staff, Casey Gudis and Doug Moore.
Leading the way for the Jacks will be returning state qualifier, Clayton Roscoe, who finished 16-4 a season ago. Along with Roscoe will be senior, Grant Rydlund who finished fourth last year at the WIAA Sectional and finished with a record of 13-3, Matthew Roach was also a fourht place finisher a season ago at the sectional and finished with a record of 10-8 as a freshman.
Marc Zeches, Riley Anderson, Marcus Hanson are also all returning for the 2021-22 season after qualifying for the sectional tournament a season ago and will help solidify a line-up for the Lumberjacks that looks to improve on their 1-3 conference record and 7-5 overall record.
Coach Gudis is looking to have his wrestlers ready to compete this season as he sees Northwestern, St. Croix Falls and Cumberland as the top teams to beat this season in the Heart O’ North Conference. “We are excited for the season. Hope to see us develop throughout and put us in place to make a deep team run this year,” stated coach Gudis.
The Jacks will have to get it done on the mat this season on the road as they only have two appearances in the Ladysmith Gymnasium with one home dual match and their competitive Saturday tournament on Jan. 15.
