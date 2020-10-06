Ladysmith hosts conference XC meet
The Ladysmith high school cross country teams hosted a Heart of the North Meet on Thursday, October 1st. The boy’s team went on to a third place finish as Ethan Stewart finished in seventh place, Pete West came in eighth, Jack West was ninth, Eli Rogers finished and fourteenth and Blake Prince was fifteenth. Mitchell Lehman picked up his 100 career victory last week at home for the boy’s cross country team.
The girls went on to a fourth place finish as Rachel Sovacool led the way with a sixth place finish, Raemalee Smith was twelfth and Kylee Becker finish in fourteenth place. Hope Burki and Taylor Ptacek rounded out the top five finishers for the Lumberjills as Sovacool picked up her 1600 career victory and Smith captured number 100 for the Jills. “Our boys team was a part of a three way tie for first place. I have never seen this happen before. Ultimately the tie breaker is determined by the place of each team’s sixth runner. This is how we finished in third place overall. Even though our boys team finished in third place, this was probably our best team performance of the season as Northwestern has won the last 11 Conference Titles and Bloomer has been the only team to out right beat us this season. Our boys team is right where they need to be right now to be on the path for post season success. Our girls team has continued to improve drastically this season as well. Most of our girls were two to four minutes faster at this meet than when they ran this course a month ago,” head coach, Jacob Ebner concluded.
