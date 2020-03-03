Falcons fall in first round of play-offs
The Flambeau Falcons opened up the WIAA play-offs last Tuesday night at home as they hosted Greenwood.
The opening half of play was what many expected as both teams battled back and forth for the lead, but it was Greenwood pulling ahead in the final minutes of the half as they took an eight point lead over the Falcons heading into the locker room as they were up 27-19.
The second half was much like the first as the two teams both went on a scoring spree as Flambeau scored 38 points, but it was Greenwood’s 39 points that allowed them to walk out with the 66-57 victory to end the Falcon’s season at 12-11.
Three Falcons went on to score in double digits as Hailey Opachan led the way with 19 points. Kristen Lawton went on to finish with 18 points while Abby Bratanich went on to score 10 in the Falcon’s season ending loss.
For the Falcons it was more than just a season coming to an end, it was the end of careers for their three seniors as Kim vanDoorn, Courtney Riel and Opachan played their final game for the Falcons after four years of hard work for the Flambeau girl’s basketball program. “On paper we match up pretty even with Greenwood. Greenwood came out in the first half with the hot hand and took the lead 27-19 at half. We were able to close the gap to as close as 6 but couldn’t get any closer throughout the game and ended up losing 57-66. Hailey Opachan had a great game leading us with 19 points and eight rebounds. Hailey made her last game her best she was played hard all night. Kristen Lawton had 18 points and seven rebounds and eight steals Abby Bratanich added 10 points and six steals. We will miss our seniors Courtney Riel, Kim vanDoorn and Hailey Opachan and wish them well in whatever they do. I would like to thank all our fans for supporting us through the season,” head coach Mandy Bratanich concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.