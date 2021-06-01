Senior Spotlight: Dalton Lebal

Name: Dalton Lebal
School: Flambeau School
Sports: Football, Basketball, Track
Awards/Accolades: Football: Lineman of the Year, Basketball: Captain, Coaches Award, Co-6th Man. Track: Rookie of the Year
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career: The Teachers and coaches that helped me to become what I am.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/.athlete? You have to put the time and work in to be successful.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that have aspirations of being great athletes? Work hard everyday, it goes fast, so make the most of it.
What do you hope to be remembered for? Being a great influence to the underclassmen and for working hard.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? The Great Practices in the snow over the years.
Plans for after high school. I will be attending UW-Stevens Point for Environmental Law and competing on the Track Team.
