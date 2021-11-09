FIND A WAY COLUMN

Well, it is that time of year as hunters start preparing for another year at deer camp as the chase that trophy buck, so in the spirit of hunting I thought I would share my hunting story with you.
As a child growing up I never hunted once in my life, I just didn’t have anyone to teach me or take me as a youngster. About two weeks ago I went on a hunting trip and took my two daughters along with me. I now two girls and their dad right? I have to admit they never said a word.
Anyways, there we were just east of Tony, together in our nice heated blind as we found ourselves on a hunt. Just us three spending some quality time together after a day of school just before dark as we sat together and before you know it………. BAM! Deer!
Didn’t even see it jump out from the ditch as it was hiding on the side of the road as I nailed it with my nice heated car. Luckily no one was hurt, but the car? Totaled!
I have to say, I have been pretty lucky in my life to not have go through a deer accident, but this one was one no one wants to have.
I guess I know why I don’t bow or gun hunt. In the grand scheme of things I am glad no one was hurt. I had to call it in, and report it and everything needed, but it got me to think about the safety of hunting season. So here are a few as you get set to hit the woods and I wish you the best of luck and a safe hunt. As always….. FIND A WAY!
- Wear hunter orange when in the woods. Use hunter orange to identify your hunting location.
- Dress defensively. Never wear red, white, blue or black while hunting turkey.
- Know the effective range of your gun.
- Always identify your target before putting your finger on the trigger.
- Never shoot at sound or movement. Assume it is another hunter until you can clearly see the animal.
- Stay aware of other hunters.
- Be sure of your target and what lies beyond it.
- Make sure your equipment is in good working condition and your firearm is properly sighted in.
- If you hunt on private land, know where the boundaries, houses, roads, fences and livestock are located on the property.
- Report observed violations of the law to a conservation agent or local sheriff.
- Know and obey all wildlife laws and gun safety.
- When using a camouflage blind, other hunters cannot see you even if you are wearing hunter orange. Tie hunter orange on each side of the blind so it can be seen from all sides.
- If you are an inexperienced hunter, seek out experienced hunters that you can learn from.
- If you are involved in a firearms-related hunting incident, identify yourself and render assistance. Failure to do so is a Class A misdemeanor.
