Lady Chieftains open season with win
The lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team opened up the 2021-22 season last week on the road as they were in non-conference action, taking on the Chetek-Weyerhaueser Bulldogs.
The first half was back and forth as the Chieftains hung on to a four point lead at the half as they headed to the locker room with a 25-21 lead.
Karly Kirkman had nine points in the first half to lead the way as Justine Kane scored six with Brooke Lechleitner scoring four points to lead the way for head coach Jennifter Lechleitner.
In the second half is where the Chieftains started to pull away as they outscored the Bulldogs 34-23 as they went on to a 59-44 victory.
Three lady Chieftains went on to score in double digits lead by Lechleinter’s 16 points. Kirkman finished with 11 points as Kane scored ten in the victory. “It was so great to see everyone on the team score. The three freshman (Emmy Kirkman, Abby Jones and Chloe Lee) had many minutes on the court and of course were nervous to play but the leadership of our captains: Brooke Lechleitner and Carly Vavra helped ease their nerves. Juniors Karly Kirkman, Justine Kane and Belle Jones have been playing together since middle school and it shows by how they look for each other. Our sole sophomore, Emma Lechleitner played some great defense that created steals to disrupt Chetek’s offense,’ stated coach Lechleitner.
The Chieftains are 1-0 as they get set to head to Prentice Tuesday, Nov. 30 in non-conference action as tip off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
