Jacks fall to Bloomer-Colfax in dual meet action
The Ladysmith wrestling team hosted Bloomer-Colfax last Thursday night in Heart O’ North Conference action as they celebrated parent’s night inside the Ladysmith Gymnasium.
In the end it was Bloomer-Colfax coming away with the victory as they defeated Ladysmith 51-27.
Picking up victories for the Jacks were Grant Rydlund at 170 pounds, Wade Stanger at heavyweight, Coltin Fenstermacher at 106 pounds, Derick Vollendorf at 126 pounds and DJ Livingston at 138 pounds.
On the night, there were nine forfeits between the two teams as the match came down to five matches that were wrestled on the night as Bloomer was outwrestled by the Jacks three matches to two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.