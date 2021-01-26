Raiders move to 8-0
The Bruce Red Raiders came off a bit win over the Flambeau Falcons and had just one game last week as they continue to roll as they hosted Winter last Tuesday night.
The first half was all Bruce as they came out and put up 33 points, while holding the Warriors to just five in the first half as they went on to run away with a convincing 63-26 victory at home.
Dan Brockman led with 12 points and 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Ryan Popowich and Jake Thomeboth finished with 11 points as Matthew Popowich chipped in with eight.
The Red Raiders are currently 8-0 overall as they get set to host Prentice this Thursday before a quick 24 hour turn around to be hosted by the Cornell Chiefs on Friday and then return home after a three day rest to host the Lake Holcombe Chieftains.
