Lady Chieftains hand Red Raiders first loss in conference
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team had a pair of conference games last week as they were in Winter on Tuesday before hosting the Bruce Red Raiders Friday in Lakeland Conference action.
On Tuesday in Winter, it was the Warriors squeaking out the victory over the Chieftains as they got the four-point victory by a score of 50-46.
Brooke Lechleitner had a huge night with 21 points, 17 rebounds, nine steals and seven blocks to lead the way for Lake Holcombe. Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 12 points, and nine boards as Karly Kirkman chipped in with eight points in the loss.
On Friday, the Chieftains took on the Bruce Red Raiders, who had yet to lose in conference play and the Chieftains changed that statistic by the end of the night as they went on to hand Bruce their first conference loss by a score of 59-47. Head coach, Jennifer Lechleitner stated the following after the Chieftain’s win, “nothing is better than a team that plays together and want to see all players succeed.”
Three Chieftains finished the night as they scored in double digits. Allison Golat-Hattamer led the way with 17 points, Brooke Lechleitner had 15 points and Kirkman finished with 14 points in the victory to push Lake Holcombe’s record to 2-4 on the season.
Lake Holcomb will be on the road and then return back home during their next to games as they are in Siren this Thursday and then return home next Tuesday to take on New Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.