WIAA votes to cancel spring sports and tournaments
BREAKING: WIAA Board of Control has voted to cancel spring sports competitions & spring sports tournament series.
The Board voted to expand out-of-season coach contact opportunities to 30 contact days for spring sports athletes (9-12) during summer pending local guidelines.
