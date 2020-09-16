Weekend split at Shakedown for Tony
The Tony Hayshakers were home this past weekend as they closed up a great season at this year’s Summer Shakedown in Tony.
On Friday night the Hayshakers of the past met the present as the two teams faced off in what looked to be a good game after the past team took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The present day Hayshakers regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as they scored four runs and began to run away with things as they outscored the past Hayshakers by a score of 10-2 to pick up the victory. Patrick Papiernik and Payton Wiemer led the way with three hits a piece as Kevin Brockman was the winning pitcher for the present day Hayshakers.
in game two of the Shakedown, it was the Hayshakers playing host to the Elmwood as Elwmood ran way with a 6-0 shutout as they only allowed two hits to the Hayshakers. “It was really nice to get out one more time as a team an compete. We have had a great season, even under the circumstances that were presented to use. My tip my hat to these guys as we had many new faces this season. Our older players stepped up and led the way and these guys were able to do what was need to pull off a championship as we represented our town very well this season,” manager, Scottie Mateskie concluded.
