FALCONS ARCHERY SHOOTS IN CADOTT – The Flambeau Falcon Archery Club competed in Cadott’s annual bullseye tournament recently. Pictured abover are: front left to right is Nick Bruce, Peyton Trindal, Asher Ralph, Ronnie Fischer, and Channing Nitek. Back row left to right is Evan Oelkers, Julia Oelkers, Laura Ludvigsen, Asia Trindal, Brady Polak, and Christian Polak.
