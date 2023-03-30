The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds families, mentors and young hunters there's still time to plan for the 2023 youth turkey hunt happening statewide April 15-16.
Each year, the youth turkey hunt gives hunters under 16 the opportunity to gain valuable hunting experience and feel the excitement of turkey season before the regular season begins.
The wild turkey is one of Wisconsin's wildlife management success stories. A key part of the success of the wild turkey management program can be attributed to hunters purchasing the Wild Turkey Stamp, which provides vital financial support for future opportunities for turkey management and hunting in Wisconsin.
What's Needed To Participate?
Youth hunters must have a spring turkey license, stamp and valid harvest authorization for any period. All of these are available online through Go Wild, the DNR's license portal, or in person at DNR service centers and license agents around the state. Additionally, youth hunters must have completed hunter education or participated in the mentored hunting program to be eligible for the youth turkey hunt.
To participate in the mentored hunting program, youth must be accompanied by a qualified adult of 18 years of age or older, and the adult may not accompany more than two youth hunters at one time. More information on mentoring a hunter is available on our Mentored Hunting webpage.
The list of requirements to participate in the youth turkey hunt are available on the Youth Hunts webpage.
Harvest Authorizations And Registration
Youth hunters may use a harvest authorization for any period during the youth hunt weekend, but they must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization. Harvest authorizations not filled during the youth hunt may be filled during the regular hunting season in the zone indicated.
Harvest registration remains a critical component of wildlife population management, and turkey registration is mandatory, including during the youth hunt. Hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery at gamereg.wi.gov or by calling 1-844-426-3734. Hunters will need the number on their harvest authorization to register their turkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.