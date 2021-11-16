Falcon girls set to take the court
The 2021 Flambeau girl’s basketball team will hit the court for the upcoming season with two returning starters in seniors Ari Brost and Kristen Lawton after a 14-7 record a season ago after a loss in the Regional against lake Holcombe 49-35.
The Falcons graduated key starters from last season in Abby Bratanich, Sophie Hauser and Tori Soltis as they will look to new faces that saw plenty of action in 2020-21 for head coach Mandy Bratanich. Coach Bratanich will be assisted once again by Zenny Mahun as they look forward to a season that could shake out well for the new look Falcons.
“We have a small group this year with only 11 girls coming out for the team. Leading the way will be our seniors Kristen Lawton and Ari Brost. Both are returning starters from last year and Kristen led us in most stat categories last year. Our juniors also bring experience Ali Hruby and Maddie Martin both played plenty of varsity minutes last year and will look to contribute on both ends of the court. We will have three sophomores; Brooklyn Ludescher, Lizzy Biller and new to the team Asia Trindal. Our four freshmen are Evalynn Unterschuetz, Sydney Bratanich, Rylie Verdegan and Ava Hughes,” coach Bratanich pointed out.
Last year the Falcons finished first in the East Lakeland Conference, however the conference will look a little different this year as Clayton and Prairie Farm have joined the ranks of the East Lakeland. “I see us finishing in the middle of the conference this year. We will be competitive, but there are many teams that will challenge us...Winter, New Auburn and Lake Holcombe will all be tough and Prairie Farm is returning most of their varsity from a sectional final team from a year ago. I look for Prairie farm to win the conference. I am excited to see how everything shakes out by the end of the season,” coach Bratanich concluded.
The Falcons will open up the season on the road as they will travel to Rib Lake on Friday, Nov. 19 with tip off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
