Tridents set to open season
The Ladysmith, Bruce, Flambeau, Lake Holcombe and Bloomer Tridents are set to open up the 2021 swim and dive season this week as they head to Merrill this Thursday under head coach Matt Bunton after a third place finish a year ago in conference action.
Along with the thrid place finish the Tridents will look to their co-captians in Brooke Lechleitner and Madeline Bunton to lead the way after qualifying for the state meet a season ago.
Brooke Lechleitner (Senior, Lake Holcombe) returns as co-captain. Brooke finished last year earning a third place finish in the 50 Freestyle and a fourth place finish in the 100 Freestyle in the WIAA State Championship Meet. Brooke’s fellow co-captain is Madeline Bunton (Junior, Ladysmith) who is returning from fifth place finishes in the 200 and 500 Freestyle at the State Championship Meet.
This year’s roster for the Tridents is Sarah Allard, Madeline Bunton, Michelle Gaddy, Lauren Hanson, Sadie Heath, Madilyn Kempen, Macy Kennedy, Maddy Kennedy, Caitlyn Kolter, Brooke Lechleitner, Alyxandria Lunemann, Alaina Meskill, Izzy Mitchell, Kayleen Powell and Sanna Trott.
“I am excited about our group of five freshman. They have all been swimming competitively for several years and although young, show great promise. I am also looking forward to seeing how our group of eight Juniors will continue to mature as swimmers and competitors this year. As a team, we need to improve our precision – our starts and turns need to be more crisp and our swimming technique needs to be cleaned up. We talk about how while none of us are perfect, we still are working toward that goal. We all are always working to improve. One of the ways we are putting actions behind these words is ensuring that we are practicing like we are going to compete. It’s easy to get sloppy toward the end of a hard-set during practice. These are the times when it is most important to maintain our concentration and focus on swimming with precision. It’s a goal that we are working on every day at practice. Overall, I would expect our team to do well this year. I know the girls will do their very best at each meet and pull together as a team to represent our area communities,” coach Bunton concluded.
