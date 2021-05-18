Lumberjacks shoot well on home course
The Ladysmith Lumberjack golf team was at home last week at the Tee Away Golf Course as they hosted Cumberland in Heart O’ North Conference play.
The Jacks went on to shoot a 193 on the day as a team as they were led by Keegan Steckel’s round of 42. Jack West came in with the second best round for the Jacks with a score of 49. Zach Kostka went on to shoot a 50 as Coltin Fenstermacher scored a 52 and Bronson Davis finished with a 54.
Steckel went on to earn five conference points, West earned three and Kostka earned two.
Last week in Cheek, the Jacks earned another victory as they shot a 189 to Chetek-Weyerhaueser’s 226.
The Jackss were led By Steckel’s round of 43, West finished with a round of 47 and Kostka shot a 48 to help the Jacks pick up the conference point in head to head action.
