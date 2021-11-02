Lechleitner sets pool record in the 50 Freestyle
The Trident Swim and Dive team hosted the Rice Lake Warriors on Tuesday, October 26th at their final home meet of the season. The Tridents came out fighting and took many 1st place finishes over the course of the night, but in the end the Warriors won out 107 to 73.
The 200 Medley relay featured Maddy Bunton, Madi Kempen, Sarah Allard and Brooke Lechleitner taking 1st place with a time of 2:02.27. Bunton was right back in the pool with the 200 Free, taking another 1st with a time of 2:04.52 followed by teammates Lauren Hanson and Caitlyn Kolter taking the 5th and 6th places respectively. The 200 Individual Medley featured Sophomore Madilyn Kempen take another 2 seconds off her previous best time to hit the wall in 2:32.41 in 2nd place with Sanaa Trott and Kayleen Powell taking the 4th and 6th places. The JV 50 Freestyle featured Junior Macy Kennedy swimming a personal best time of 33.43. Izzy Mitchell and Caitlyn Kolter also had strong swims in this event. The Varsity 50 Freestyle featured Senior Brooke Lechleitner in her last home meet. With Brooke in lane 3 and Senior Rice Lake Sprinter Faith Forsberg in lane 4, the race started, and the girls were off. “Brooke and Faith are two of the strongest sprinters in the state, with Faith taking 1st and Brooke 3rd at the 2020 State meet. The girls have a tremendous amount of respect for one another and you couldn’t ask for a better set-up for a very fast race!” In the end, Brooke reached the wall in 1st place with a new pool record of 24.70! Brooke set the team record at last year’s WIAA State Meet with a time of 24.58. “We were all very excited for Brooke! She has worked very hard over the past year on the court, weight room and pool so it’s great to see her hit a major goal and capture both the team and pool records in this event!”
After the break, Brooke was back in the pool to swim a personal best 100 Butterfly time of 1:01.62. Michelle Gaddy also hit a personal best in the event taking 4th place with teammate Aly Lunemann touching the pad in 5th place. The 100 Freestyle had Sadie Heath and Alaina Meskill each swimming personal bests to take the 3rd and 6th place finishes with teammate Sarah Allard taking 4th. In the 500 Freestyle, Tridents Sanaa Trott, Lauren Hanson and Izzy Mitchell swam strong races to finish 3rd, 5th, and 6th respectively. The 200 Freestyle relay featured Lechleitner, Allard, Kempen and Bunton taking another 1st place finish with a time of 1:48.01. Their teammates, Powell, Mitchell, Kolter, and Meskill took 4th with a season best time of 2:30.72.
The meet wrapped up with Maddy Bunton, Aly Lunemann and Kayleen Powell taking the 1st, 4th and 6th place finishes in the 100 Backstroke. Next in the pool was Madi Kempen and Michelle Gaddy each swimming season best breaststroke races of 1:18.34 and 1:22.28 to take the 1st and 4th place finishes with Freshman Sarah Allard taking 5th. Finally, the relay team of Lunemann, Gaddy, Trott and Heath combined to take the 3rd place finish in the 400 Freestyle relay.
“I was very happy with how our girls raced tonight. They showed a lot of fight and we had some great races. I’m really impressed with how far our Freshmen swimmers have come this year with Kayleen, Lauren, Aly and Sarah all having very good swims. Sophomore Madi Kempen had very nice swims in the IM and Breaststroke. And I was very happy to see Macy Kennedy, Izzy Mitchell, Alaina Meskill, Caitlyn Kolter and Michelle Gaddy all post great times tonight including several season and personal best swims. And of course, it was great seeing Brooke get 4 first place finishes tonight and claiming the new 50 Freestyle pool record. I’m very proud of all of the girls tonight!”
The Tridents will be racing at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Menomonie High School on November 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.