Jacks qualify six to wrestling sectional
The Ladysmith wrestling team kicked off the WIAA Tournament series this past weekend as they competed in the Chequamegon, who hosted the WIAA Division three regional. Ladysmith went on to finish third as a team behind third place Chequamegon and Phillips, who took home the team title with 239.5 points.
At the end of the day, the Jacks went on to advance six wrestlers as four champs were crowned and two runner-ups advanced for the Ladysmith wrestling team.
Taking home championships for the Lumberjacks were Clayton Roscoe at 113 pounds with a pin over Wyatt Graceffa of Chequamegon in the final.
Derick Vollendorf took home a title at 120 pounds with a 7-3 decision over John Miller of Chequamegon.
Dj Livingston won the 132-pound weight class with a pin over Aaron Lloyud of Bruce and Dominic Kurth of Phillips in the final.
Wade Stanger pinned Parker Renken of Chequamegon in 1:16 to capture a title at heavyweight as he brings his record to 38-3 on the season.
Grant Rydlund advanced to this weekend’s sectional tournament in Edgar with a second place finish at 182 pounds as did Ryan Vollendorf at 160 pounds for the Lumberjacks.
Roscoe will face off against Dominic Leintz of Clear Lake, Derick Vollendorf will square off against Brenno Wenzel of Stratford, Livingston will take on Cody Swan of Shell Lake, Stanger is set to wrestle Carson Johnson of Unity.
Ryan Vollendorf will look to wrestle Devin Denne of Stratford as Grant Rydlund is set to take on Jack Nelson of Unity in Edgar at the WIAA sectional meet.
Finishing the season for the Jacks was Coltin Fenstermacher at 106 pounds as the freshman finished with a 14-14 record. Marcus Hanson finished third for the Jacks at 126 pounds. Logan Poradish finished third as well at 138 pounds and Caiden Engel was fourth at 145 pounds.
The Jacks now get set to head east to Edgar this weekend as dreams become reality as the six Jacks set out on their quests to qualify for the WIAA State Tournament in Madison.
