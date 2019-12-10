Jills push to 4-0 on the season
The Ladysmith Lumberjill basketball team had two games last week as they took on the Athens Fighting Bluejays in non-conference action and the Barron Bears in HON conference action both at home.
On Monday night, the Jills dominated from the start as they went on to a 59-16 victory that saw Emma Dieckman and Raemalee Smith lead the way in scoring with 14 points each. Brittney Wiles finished the night with 12 points as Allison Clark and Emily Egle both chipped in with six points.
On the Thursday night the Jills returned to conference action as they hosted the Barron Golden Bears.
The First half was exciting, but the Jills were sitting comfortably at the half as they had an eleven point lead with the score 35-24 heading into the locker room.
The Second half was a bit closer, but still in the Lumberjill’s favor as they outscored the Bears 27-20 as they went on to victory 62-44 to pick up their second conference victory and currently sit 4-0 overall.
Leading the way last Thursday night for the Jills was Emily Egle with 16 points, Emma Dieckman scored 15 points, Raemalee Smith finished with 11 points and Brittney Wiles also finished in double digits with 10 points.
The Jills return home this Friday night as they will host the Northwestern Tigers in HON conference play with action set to begin at 7:15 p.m. for the varsity and 5:45 p.m. for the JV.
