Falcons fall in overtime to Elmwood
The Flambeua Falcons were home last Friday night as they took on Elmwood/Plum City in what turned into a battle until the last snap as the game went into overtime in Tony.
It was the Falcons jumping out early as they took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter as Riley Ewer scored first on a 44 yard touchdown and Dakota Miller scored on an 81 yard touchdown for the Falcons.
The Falcons took the 12-6 lead into halftime and gave up the tying score in the third quarter as the two teams took a 12-12 tie into overtime.
In overtime it was Elmwood/Plum City scoring the touchdown and tow-point conversion as they took the 20-12 victory away from the Falcons at home.
The Falcons went on to gaining 276 yards of total offense as Miller rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown as team mate Riley Ewer rushed for 108 and a score.
Defensively, it was Dawson Kauffman leading the way with 14.5 tackles as Ryan Lybert finished with six and a half in the Falcon’s home loss.
The Falcons return home this Friday night as they host the Turtle Lake Lakers in conference action, with opening kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
