GOLF LEAGUE

LADYSMITH INDUSTRIAL GOLF LEAGUE

AT THE TEE-AWAY

Tuesday/Thursday Standings

League Average    24.5

Entwood golf Course    22.0

5th Quarter    22.0

Big Swedes    21.0

Paradise Shores 4    21.0

J&M Printing    19.0

Sweeney’s    19.0

Tank,Fro,Ko,Hat               18.0

Toycen Motors                  18.0

Arnold Bar                        15.5

LOW SCORES

Tom Thornton    41

Del Kobishop    41

Tom Henry    41

BIRDIES

Randy Helland     #5

ENTWOOD

THURSDAY LEAGUE

MAY 5, Standings

Kenny Hartzell /Brian Schroeder    9.0

Rod Gulich /Ron Plumer    7.5

Chad Larson Joe Braune    7.5

Pete Wildenberg /Bill Marten    7.5

Bill Kries /Ron Rasmussen    7.0

Bill Anderson /Pastor Otto    6.0

Casey Copas /Matt Schroeder    5.5

Mark Taft /Chuck Wachsmuth    5.0

Eric Skogstad /Dave Teschendorf    5.0

Kirk Olson /John Martin    5.0

Doug Kuehne /Bob Langland    5.0

Mark Berg Brule Dietrickson    5.0

Grant Sippy /Dean Mattison    5.0

Scot Clifton /Tom Labarge    4.5

Dave Tonnancour /Denny Klass    3.0

Bill Weiland /Bruce Hughes    2.5

Deon Geitel /Ken Fisher    2.5

Denny Sarauer /Jerry Lemke    2.5

Bill Seipel /Dean Collins    0.0

DennisEngelking /Jerry Gebert    0.0

LOW SCORES

Pete Wildenberg /Bill Marten    36

Bill Kries /Ron Rasmussen    37

Chad Larson Joe Braune    38

