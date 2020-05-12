LADYSMITH INDUSTRIAL GOLF LEAGUE
AT THE TEE-AWAY
Tuesday/Thursday Standings
League Average 24.5
Entwood golf Course 22.0
5th Quarter 22.0
Big Swedes 21.0
Paradise Shores 4 21.0
J&M Printing 19.0
Sweeney’s 19.0
Tank,Fro,Ko,Hat 18.0
Toycen Motors 18.0
Arnold Bar 15.5
LOW SCORES
Tom Thornton 41
Del Kobishop 41
Tom Henry 41
BIRDIES
Randy Helland #5
ENTWOOD
THURSDAY LEAGUE
MAY 5, Standings
Kenny Hartzell /Brian Schroeder 9.0
Rod Gulich /Ron Plumer 7.5
Chad Larson Joe Braune 7.5
Pete Wildenberg /Bill Marten 7.5
Bill Kries /Ron Rasmussen 7.0
Bill Anderson /Pastor Otto 6.0
Casey Copas /Matt Schroeder 5.5
Mark Taft /Chuck Wachsmuth 5.0
Eric Skogstad /Dave Teschendorf 5.0
Kirk Olson /John Martin 5.0
Doug Kuehne /Bob Langland 5.0
Mark Berg Brule Dietrickson 5.0
Grant Sippy /Dean Mattison 5.0
Scot Clifton /Tom Labarge 4.5
Dave Tonnancour /Denny Klass 3.0
Bill Weiland /Bruce Hughes 2.5
Deon Geitel /Ken Fisher 2.5
Denny Sarauer /Jerry Lemke 2.5
Bill Seipel /Dean Collins 0.0
DennisEngelking /Jerry Gebert 0.0
LOW SCORES
Pete Wildenberg /Bill Marten 36
Bill Kries /Ron Rasmussen 37
Chad Larson Joe Braune 38
