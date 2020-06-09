Marshfield Clinic goes virtual to award senior athletes
This year’s Marshfield Clinic/Ladysmith News Scholar Athlete Banquet was postponed due to the safer at home order issued earlier this spring but with technology where it is today, the banquet will be virtual as they will be able to acknowledge this year’s senior athletes. With all other categories eliminated due to all seasons not being able to compete the logical solution to carry on this year’s banquet was to acknowledge the 65 area seniors in our area of coverage. “The opportunity to acknowledge four years of hard work is the importance of this year’s banquet. I can’t imagine the heart break that these kids and families feel as they seen this year come to an end the way it did,” stated Ladysmith sport’s editor Todd Roehl
This year’s seniors was a special group of student/athletes that have graced the front as well as the pages of sport section for several year’s and have given our readers great stories as well as pictures of moments that will never be forgotten. “With Marshfield Clinic and LadysmithNews taking the time to still give these kids their moment to recognize their hard work and commitment is what it is all about and it seemed fitting to take the time to award them all for all their time and efforts,” stated Marshfield Clinic Athletic Trainer Jon Eckhoff.
The conclusion of this year’s high school sport season may have come to an end abruptly and taken many opportunities away from all our area athletes, but for these seniors they will never get it back and it is a tough pill to swallow for sure. “The key of the award’s banquet this year was to give the seniors their time to shine and acknowledge them, their families, coaches, schools and communities for four great years of sports stories and moments for our area readers,” concluded Todd Roehl.
Receiving the senior athlete award this year are:
Bruce seniors:
Halle Anderson, Nina DeJesus, Brady Gauthier, Sawyer Gerber, Logan Golubiff, Bryce Gudis-Steffen, Micaela Hopkins, Zackery Ladwig, Cristian Martinez, Stacey Petrus, Jared Rausch, Dexter Roatch, Kasey Skabroud, Garrett Stevens, Lauren Sturzl, Samuel Veness and Grace Zimmer.
Flambeau seniors:
Dakota Miller, Nick Derfus, Georgia Groothousen, Victoria Kenealy, Jayda Moore, Kim Riegel, Courtney Riel, Kim vanDoorn, Jaden Trott, Jonathan Elam, Kierra Mahal, Rhiannon Peavey, Madysen Opelt and Hailey Opachan.
Ladysmith seniors
Dylan Abbiehl, Madyson Clark, Carter Closs, Matthew Diamond, Emma Dieckman, Spencer Draghi, Tru Dupee, Emily Egle, Rian Engelhardt, Braden Evjen, Joseph Kesan, DJ Livingston Spencer Mautner, Faith Meltz, Kylee Millin, Jenisa Parker, Peyton Rogers, Anthony Vandertie Alyssa vanDoorn and Ryan Vollendorf.
Lake Holcombe seniors:
Caleb Johnson, Paige Flater, Josh Jones, Alycia Emmon, Kaden Kinney, Aden Story, Josh Willmarth, Jarred Jiskra, Megan Lechleitner, Kyra Wright, Tyler Dixon, Alyssa Carrell, Hannah Winchel and Alyssa Lee.
