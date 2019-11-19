Falcon girls set to hit the court
The Flambeau Falcons are looking to take the court for the 2019-2020 season after claiming the East Lakeland Conference Title a year ago in head coach, Mandy Bratanich’s first season leading the girl’s basketball team . Bratanich, assisted by long time assistant coach, Zenny Mahun look for their teams to work hard and bring the team first attitude that Flambeau is known for that has kept them competitive each time they take the court in the red and white.
The Falcons finished last season 12-9 overall as well as 11-1 in conference and will look to replace graduating seniors Rachel Lawton and Gracie Amidon. Key returners this season are Kristen Lawton, Abby Bratanich and Hailey Opachan. Coach Bratanich looks for Birchwood and Lake Holcombe to be the teams competing for a conference title along with the Falcons this season as they set out to repeat under Bratanich in hopes of making their return back to the state tournament, which was last done in 2008.
This year’s Falcons will look to seniors Hailey Opachan, Courtney Riel and Kim vanDoorn to give them leadership on the floor this season as juniors, Abby Bratanich, Shyla Applebee, Tori Soltis, Sophie Hauser and Jessica Hillman will also give the Falcons a hand this year on the court. Sophomores this season for the Falcons are Brianna Kopacz, Zoe Groothousen, Raya Schindler, Emma Schindler, Brooke Lebal, Ari Brost and Kristen Lawton. Freshman are Emily Dean, Kelli Zimmer, Ali Hruby, Mady Martin and Brooke Lazar.
