Lumberjacks feather Falcons, sweep the Canes
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks got their week started and finished on a high note as they picked up wins on opposite ends of the week that saw three games on the schedule for head coach Brian Rogers and his squad.
Last Monday night, saw the Lumberjacks on the road just four miles east as they took on the Flambeau Falcons in non-conference action.
The Falcons came out on fire as they got out ahead of the Jacks by as many as 16 points at one point, but the Jacks made a run of their own in the first half to make things interesting as both teams tried to hold each other in check for bragging rights on the court for the year ahead.
In the end, it was Ladysmith coming together to hold of fthe Falcons at the end by seven points as the Jacks went on to 60-53 victory in Tony.
Brady Ingersol finished the night with 24 points as Mitchell Lehman had 14 points and six assists while Brandon Walters was the third Lumberjack in double digits with 11 points. Eli Rogers chipped in with eight points in the road victory.
Last Thursday night the Jacks returned home to host the Cumberland Beavers how avenged their earlier loss this season to Ladysmith with a 61-51 victory.
Ingersol went on to finish with a team high 17 points as Jack West finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Mitchell Lehman had nine points and Walters finished with seven.
On Saturday the Lumberjacks were in Hayward looking to do something they haven’t done since the 2010 season, and that was get the sweep of the Hurricanes in both meeting this season.
It was Ladysmith grinding out the victory as three players scored double digits led the Ingersol’s 23 points. Lehman had 12 points in the victory followed by ROgers who went on to score 11 points. Walters, Sam Zimmer and West all chipped in with six point apiece in the Lumberjack victory.
The Jacks are currently 9-9 overall and 7-8 in conference play as they get set to host St. Croix Falls Thursday night as they prepare to enter the WIAA play-offs as they have been matched up to take on Barron in the first round on the road.
