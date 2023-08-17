Deer

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations, formerly known as tags, for the 2023 gun deer season will be available for purchase online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Bonus authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2023 deer hunting season ends. Bonus authorizations are $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 each for youth ages 11 and under.

