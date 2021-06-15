Ladysmith competes at HON Conference Track Meet
The Ladysmith track teams headed to Hayward last Tuesday night and competed against the best of the Heart O’ North Conference as well as Mother Nature as tempuratures were soaring in the 90’s as the Lumberjills went on to a third place finish overall and the Lumberjacks placed eighth as a team.
On the girl’s side it was senior, Kylee Becker claiming three conference titles as she went on to win the 100M hurdles, 300M hurldes and triple jump in her final conference track meet of her high school career. Becker also was second in the 200M dash as she led the team overall with 38 points scored for the team. Becker had her best performances of the season in the 100M hurldes with a time of 15.88, and also in the 200M dash with a time of 27.21.
Also picking up second place finishes were Allison Clark in the 100M dash, long jump and triple jump. Allsion was also third in the 200M dash. Allison picked up 30 points for the Lumberjills as she had a season best performance in the 100M dash with a time of 13.10
Tori Thorpe was second in the shot put with a season best throw of 33’10”. Thorpe also hit a season best in the discus with a toss of 87’8” as she racked up 13 points for the Lumberjills.
The girl’s 3200M relay team of Madi Kempen, Rachel Sovacool, Katrina Stanger and Rachel Kostka also finished in second with a season best performance of 11:23.62.
Emerson Clark finished in third for the Jills in the 300M hurdles as she scored 16 points towards the Lumberjill’s third place finish.
For the Lumberjacks, it was Pete west with two second place finishes in the 800M run and also part of the 3200M relay team with Ethan Stewart, Bishop Peterson and Blake Prince to lead the way. Peterson also took home a third place finish in the 400M dash for the Lumberjacks.
West led the Jacks with 14 points scored as Peterson scored eight, DJ Dahlstrom also scored eight and Blake Prince had seven points for the team total.
Season best for the boys were Peterson in the 400M dash with a time of 54.79. Dahlstrom had season best times in both hurdle events as he ran a 17.40 in the high hurdles and a 44.82 in the 300M hurdles. Ashton Gwiazda threw a season best 98’11” in the discus as well for the Lumberjacks.
