Finalist set for Scholar-Athlete Banquet
The Marshfield Clinic/Ladymith News scholar-athlete finalist have been set for the fourth annual Scholar-Athlete Banquet. All finalist will be announced along with the winners in a virtual presentation presented in July.Every qualified scholar-athlete, team and coach will be acknowledged in the virtual ceremony to celebrate this past years accomplishments in the classroom and on the field of competition from the four local school in our covering area. Schools represented in this year’s banquet are Ladysmith, Bruce, Flambeau and Lake Holcombe. For any questions please contact Johnathan Ekhoff at ekhoff.jonathan@marshfieldclinic.org.
This years finalist are:
Male Athlete of year: Ladysmith’s Brady Ingersol
Female Athlete of year: Kylee Becker and Delaney Herbes from Ladysmith
Comeback Athlete of the year: Lake Holcombe’s Brock Flater.
Breakthrough Athlete of the Year: Ladysmith’s Clayton Roscoe and Bruce’s Ryan Popowich.
Youth Coaches of the Year: Josh Meltz, Neil Donohue and Josh Prohaska.
Team of the Year: Ladysmith Cross Coutry Team and Ladysmith Track Team
Coach of the Year: Jacob Ebner, representing Ladysmith Cross Country and Track.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Bailey Naas of Ladysmith. Zenny Mahun of Flambeau and Woody Keeble of Bruce.
Overcoming Adversity: Ladysith’s Ren Nees.
